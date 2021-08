We are 5 days into August and 4 of those days have been below normal.

Today will be seasonal, sunny and comfortable. Because of a mostly sunny sky, the UV index will be very high. Don't forget to be very liberal with the sunscreen.

All good things must come to an end....wonk wonk!

Get ready...the heat and humidity will arrive by the end of the weekend into next week.

