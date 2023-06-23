Watch Now
Atlantic Basin ramping up with two named storms now

June 2023 will go down in the record books for the tropical activity it has seen...
TROPICAL SAT.jpg
WMAR
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 11:59:01-04

BALTIMORE — The tropics are really cranking it up this summer as we now have two named systems simultaneously trekking along in the Atlantic Basin. The last time we saw this occur was in 1968, over 50 years ago.

Our storms this year are named Bret and Cindy while the storms that occurred in 1968 were named Brenda and Candy.

Both of our storms are still classified as tropical storms and are expected to stay below hurricane strength. As for the pair from 1968, Brenda became a category one hurricane while Candy topped out at tropical storm strength.

Another key difference between the two different years is that in 1968 the tropical cyclones originated in the Gulf of Mexico while the current pair originated from storm clusters off the Cape Verde coast in Western Africa.

Bret nor Cindy are expected to impact the mainland U.S.

