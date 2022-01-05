Are you ready for more SNOW?

Who is ready for more snow?!

The cold front that is traveling through the region this evening will end up stalling out across central Maryland into Thursday. Northwesterly winds behind the frontal boundary will usher in colder air to the Northern Plains, the Midwest, and across the Mid-Atlantic region. Areas in western Maryland may see temperatures anywhere from 5-10° below normal on Thursday.

An area of low pressure develops across the Deep South and will ride along the stalled boundary in our direction. As of right now, it appears the snow will begin to fall across the southwest portion of the viewing area first around 7 pm Thursday evening. The low pressure system will continue on a northeasterly track, bringing widespread snow showers through the overnight hours into early Friday morning. Model guidance indicates that the main type of precipitation produced from this storm, will be snow...as there will be plenty of cold dry air in place.

The system will move out of the area Friday morning around daybreak, leaving us with drier conditions for the rest of the day. Temperatures will remain near freezing on Friday afternoon, which may create some issues with snow-covered surfaces on untreated roads. Drivers will need to exercise EXTRA caution during the morning commute.

In terms of snowfall potential, a widespread 1-3" is likely for most when it is all said and done Friday morning. Locally higher amounts of 4" cannot be ruled out for spots mainly southeast of the I-95 corridor.

