Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Are you ready for more SNOW?

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow...
items.[0].image.alt
WMAR
HEADLINES.JPG
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 12:30:31-05

Who is ready for more snow?!

The cold front that is traveling through the region this evening will end up stalling out across central Maryland into Thursday. Northwesterly winds behind the frontal boundary will usher in colder air to the Northern Plains, the Midwest, and across the Mid-Atlantic region. Areas in western Maryland may see temperatures anywhere from 5-10° below normal on Thursday.

COLD.JPG

An area of low pressure develops across the Deep South and will ride along the stalled boundary in our direction. As of right now, it appears the snow will begin to fall across the southwest portion of the viewing area first around 7 pm Thursday evening. The low pressure system will continue on a northeasterly track, bringing widespread snow showers through the overnight hours into early Friday morning. Model guidance indicates that the main type of precipitation produced from this storm, will be snow...as there will be plenty of cold dry air in place.

THURSDAYEVENING.JPG
radar1.JPG
radar.JPG

The system will move out of the area Friday morning around daybreak, leaving us with drier conditions for the rest of the day. Temperatures will remain near freezing on Friday afternoon, which may create some issues with snow-covered surfaces on untreated roads. Drivers will need to exercise EXTRA caution during the morning commute.

radar2.JPG

In terms of snowfall potential, a widespread 1-3" is likely for most when it is all said and done Friday morning. Locally higher amounts of 4" cannot be ruled out for spots mainly southeast of the I-95 corridor.

SNOW.JPG

#StayTuned #StayWeatherAware

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018