Are you down with Daylight Saving Time?

It's almost that time of year again where we spring forward! Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 10th at 2 AM! Before you head to bed on Saturday night, make sure to turn your clocks forward one hour. Daylight Saving Time was meant to motivate people to be more active, promote safety and save energy.

Here is the difference between Baltimore's sunrise/sunset times on Saturday and Sunday once Daylight Saving Time begins! The last sunrise in Eastern Standard Time on Saturday is 6:26 AM with a sunset time of 6:08 PM. The sunrise on Sunday jumps ahead to 7:25 AM with a later sunset time of 7:09 PM. We lose an hour of daylight in the morning and gain an hour in the evening.

