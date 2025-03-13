Are we done with the snow?

BALTIMORE — It's hard to believe that we are nearing the middle of March! At the beginning of the month, the average morning temperature of 30° increases to 38° by March 31st. The average high temperature of 50° will rise to 60° by the end of the month. While temperatures trend milder throughout the month, there is still a chance of seeing snow. The average monthly snowfall value is 2.80".

Snow was scarce in March over the past few years in the Baltimore area. The last time Baltimore received more than 1" of snow in March was back in 2019 with 2.70" measured. Totals from 2015-2019 ranged anywhere between 2.30-7.70"!

The image below is a look at the most measurable snowfall totals during the month of March in Baltimore since records began in the late-1800s. The years 1934 and 1996 tied for 5th place with 13.8" snow recorded in the month of March.

Many folks have asked me if we are done with the snow for the season. Long range models keep high temperatures in the 60s and 70s with morning temperatures mostly in the 40s through the end of next week, so the potential for snow is very low over the next several days! However, there is still time for Mother Nature to surprise us! After all, we've seen snow in the Baltimore area as late as April. According to the National Weather Service, the latest measurable snowfall in Baltimore was 127 years ago on April 28th, 1898! So, I'm saying there is still a chance...

