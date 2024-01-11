Watch Now
Arctic air arrives next week!

Break out the puffy winter coats...
Posted at 3:56 AM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 03:56:54-05

Enjoy the 50s while they are here because Old Man Winter is moving back into Maryland next week! You'll definitely have to break out the puffy winter coats! According to the Climate Prediction Center, there is a likely chance (70-80%) that temperatures will be below average over the next 6-10 days. Arctic air arrives and knocks temperatures down through the middle of the week. Morning temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will range in the teens and lower-20s with afternoon highs near freezing.

temps.png

Stay warm!

