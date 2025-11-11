Arctic air arrives!

Many areas in western Maryland saw their first snowflakes of the season...and it was measurable! Over the past 24 hours, many areas in western Garrett county saw around 1-3" of snow!



Grantsville: 3"

Oakland: 2"

Deer Park: 1.4"

Friendsville: 1"

Accident: 0.8"

A trained weather spotter in western Maryland shared some photos with the National Weather Service-Baltimore/Washington:

Winter Weather Advisories were issued by the National Weather Service yesterday as gusty winds lead to poor visibility at times. An additional 1-2" of snow is possible this morning before things quiet down.

It is truly feeling like late-December or Temperatures hover around the freezing mark around Baltimore, with temperatures falling the farther west you go. The arctic air mass + gusty west winds are making it feel like the single digits across the mountains, to the teens and 20s in central Maryland this morning!

Low temperatures will trend upwards over the next few mornings! Morning lows usually hover in the upper-30s in mid-November.

