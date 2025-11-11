Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Arctic air arrives!

Say it ain't SNOW in western MD...
SNOWFALL.jpg
NWS
SNOWFALL.jpg
Good Morning Maryland Tuesday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Posted

Many areas in western Maryland saw their first snowflakes of the season...and it was measurable! Over the past 24 hours, many areas in western Garrett county saw around 1-3" of snow!

  • Grantsville: 3"
  • Oakland: 2"
  • Deer Park: 1.4"
  • Friendsville: 1"
  • Accident: 0.8"

A trained weather spotter in western Maryland shared some photos with the National Weather Service-Baltimore/Washington:

WESTERNMD.png
WESTERNMD1.png
westernmd2.png

Winter Weather Advisories were issued by the National Weather Service yesterday as gusty winds lead to poor visibility at times. An additional 1-2" of snow is possible this morning before things quiet down.

WWA.jpg

It is truly feeling like late-December or Temperatures hover around the freezing mark around Baltimore, with temperatures falling the farther west you go. The arctic air mass + gusty west winds are making it feel like the single digits across the mountains, to the teens and 20s in central Maryland this morning!

temps.jpg
wc.jpg

Low temperatures will trend upwards over the next few mornings! Morning lows usually hover in the upper-30s in mid-November.

morning.jpg

#StevieDanielsWX

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft