Cold and below normal are three of the words to describe the temperatures this afternoon into the middle of next week.

Lynette Charles

The coldest day over the next 7 days is tomorrow. Lows will be in the teens and highs will only be in the mid 20s, which is 10-20 degrees below normal.

Although temps try to rebound to the 30s by the weekend, they will stay below normal right into Wednesday.

