April showers bring those lovely May flowers!

April is a wet month here in Maryland with the monthly average rainfall amount being 3.39" at the BWI Airport. The month started out soggy with rainfall totals over 0.50" for the first three days of the month. Then, there was a five-day period where no rainfall was recorded. Since April 11th, Baltimore has seen rain showers nearly every other day. So far, 3.13" of rain was measured at BWI, which is 1.24" above normal for April 18th.

After today, the flowers are going to get drink of water as spotty showers move in on Friday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Rainfall totals do no look very impressive, with up to 0.10" possible.

