April showers bring... flooding concerns!

BALTIMORE — You've heard the saying "April showers bring May flowers"...well...I expect to see an abundance of flowers in May given how wet April has been so far. We are only four days into the month, and Baltimore has seen rain each day, adding up to 2.86"! The normal monthly rainfall value for the month of April is 3.39". We are only about 0.50" away from hitting the monthly average.

There is another chance of some scattered showers this afternoon through sunset. Additionally, up to 0.25" of rain can be expected. While it doesn't seem like much, we do not need any more rain!

Coastal Flood Advisories go into effect from 12 PM - 5 PM for the Anne Arundel county shoreline as the tides are running up to 2 feet above normal. This could lead to tidal flooding in low-lying areas. The next high tide in Annapolis US Naval Academy is at 2:32 PM.

A Flood Watch is in place Friday afternoon through Saturday evening for Cecil county. Minor flooding of the Conowingo Dam is possible, which would impact the town of Port Deposit.

If you encounter flooded roads, do not attempt to drive through them! It only takes six inches of water to lose traction and a foot of water to lift a vehicle.

