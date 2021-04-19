Watch
April feels more like May

Temperatures are rising
Posted at 11:37 PM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 23:37:36-04
BLOG3.jpg

Sunday's temperatures were tad above normal in Baltimore, but it is about to get even warmer! Look to the South, see all those 70s. That warm air mass is moving up the coast to Baltimore. Winds Monday will shift from the NW to SW as we start to pump in the warmth. We should see temps rise to the upper 60s. Tuesday it is a solid south wind allowing temps to warm to the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. The warmth is limited though as a strong cold front arrives Wednesday, potentially bringing frosty conditions Wednesday night.

blog.jpg

The roller coaster ride of temperatures continue to drop as we head into the following week.

BLOG2.JPG

