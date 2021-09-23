Another TD has formed....

The Atlantic Hurricane season has been active with 17 named storms so far.

The active trend will continue because Tropical Depression Eighteen formed in the Atlantic yesterday.

Lynette Charles

The sustained winds are 35 mph and it's moving to the west at 15 mph.

Tropical Depression Eighteen will continue to strengthen as it glides across the Atlantic.

It is likely to become a Tropical Storm today, a hurricane by the weekend and a major hurricane by next Tuesday.

Sam is the next name on the Tropical Storm list.

Stay tuned!

