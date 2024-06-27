Another record set!

Record warmth has either been tied or broken two times this month! On Wednesday, June 26th, temperatures warmed up to 99°, which tied the old record high temperature of 99° set back in 1954.

We have a chance of breaking the 10-day 90°+ temperature streak today as more seasonal levels are expected late-week! The heat and humidity come back in full force this weekend with highs in the low to mid-90s and humidity values in the 70s! When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the mid to upper-90s on Saturday, and the triple digits on Sunday. We will feel more relief from the heat early next week!

