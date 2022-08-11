And down we go!

The time has come...for the humidity to drop! We are expected to put an end to the 9 day heat wave today! A cold front located to our northwest will approach the region this afternoon and will move across Maryland this evening. As the cold front settles to the south of the state overnight, Canadian air will usher in—leading to lower dew points! This will allow it to feel AMAZING outside on Friday and Saturday!

WMAR

WMAR

I am issuing a "Beautiful Weather Alert" for Friday and Saturday as dew points drop into the 50s, air temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s, AND there will be wall-to-wall sunshine! Break out those shades and get outside!

WMAR

#StayTuned

#StevieDanielsWX

www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram: stevie_daniels_