In the words of DJ Khaled!

Lynette Charles

Today will officially be the fourth heat wave this month with a forecast high of 97 degrees.

The 90s will continue into Thursday. Friday's high will be in the upper 80s. Therefore, the heat wave will be snapped.

Not only will the heat wave be broken, but temps will be seasonal and it will be comfortable with lower humidity.

The weekend will be ushered in on a pleasant note with plenty of sunshine and temps slightly below normal.

Stay tuned!

