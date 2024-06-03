Watch Now
An early June look at the drought monitor

Some counties have entered the abnormally dry category...
Posted at 9:42 PM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 21:42:56-04

BALTIMORE — It has been a while since we've mentioned the drought monitor here in Maryland and as we get into the drier season it is important to take a look at it. Central Maryland is well above normal in terms of rainfall and with another unsettled week, it looks like this trend will continue. The only part of the state in the "abnormally dry" category is the southern Eastern Shore. Let's hope we continue to stay on the slightly wetter side.

