An early-fall feel!

Mother Nature needs to double check her calendar because temperatures will drop below normal levels through mid-week, into the 70s. This is thanks to a northwesterly breeze behind the cold front- ushering in cooler and drier air to the Mid-Atlantic region. This will make it feel like early-fall, thanks to low humidity. The last time high temperatures topped out in the 70s at the BWI airport was on June 11th.

You'll need to grab the jacket as temperatures will start off in the mid-50s over the next couple of mornings!

Don't break out the pumpkin spice & Uggs just yet... the 90s will make a comeback this weekend!

