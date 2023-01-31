An arctic air mass ahead...

Kesha said it best... "It's going down, I'm yelling TIMBER". Down our temperatures go late-week and into the beginning of the weekend! Blustery northwest winds (gusts up to 35 mph) will keep temperatures from reaching the 40s on Friday afternoon. Even with some sun, the biting wind will make it feel like the teens throughout the day.

WMAR

The European Model shows temperatures around daybreak on Saturday in the teens for most. DON'T LET THIS FOOL YOU! The brisk wind will make it feel more like the single digits and possibly even sub-zero across higher terrain as we start the day. High temperatures on Saturday afternoon will range around 15-20° below normal as they will only climb into the mid and upper-20s. Guidance shows a very strong temperature gradient across the northeast and the Mid-Atlantic region.

WMAR

WMAR

Get that winter gear out of the closet and ready to go!

#StayWarm #BundleUp #StaySafe #StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & Tik Tok: stevie_daniels_