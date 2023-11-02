Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Almost time to "Fall Back"!

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend...
Good Morning Maryland Thursday Weather - Stevie Daniels
DAYLIGHT.png
Posted at 2023-11-02T05:07:16-0400
and last updated 2023-11-02 05:07:16-04

As we inch closer to the Winter Solstice, the amount of daylight decreases. It's almost that time of year when it's time to "fall back" and essentially gain an hour of sleep! Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end this Sunday, November 5th at 2 AM, so make sure you turn your clocks in your home back one hour before heading to bed on Saturday night.

The idea of Daylight Saving Time was first mentioned by Benjamin Franklin in 1784. He suggested that altering sleep schedules could help save money on candles and lamp oil. It wasn't until 1918 that Daylight Saving Time was first implemented as a way to conserve energy and daylight hours. The new sunrise time on November 5th is 6:38 AM and sunset will be at 5:01 PM.

DST ENDS.png

#DaylightSavingTime #FallBack

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018