Almost time to "Fall Back"!

As we inch closer to the Winter Solstice, the amount of daylight decreases. It's almost that time of year when it's time to "fall back" and essentially gain an hour of sleep! Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end this Sunday, November 5th at 2 AM, so make sure you turn your clocks in your home back one hour before heading to bed on Saturday night.

The idea of Daylight Saving Time was first mentioned by Benjamin Franklin in 1784. He suggested that altering sleep schedules could help save money on candles and lamp oil. It wasn't until 1918 that Daylight Saving Time was first implemented as a way to conserve energy and daylight hours. The new sunrise time on November 5th is 6:38 AM and sunset will be at 5:01 PM.

