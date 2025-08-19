All eyes on Erin

There is more certainty in the expected path of Hurricane Erin. It is still a major category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. It will travel to the east of the Bahamas throughout the day and will move in between Bermuda and the US on Wednesday and Thursday.

wmar

Onshore winds and larger swells are expected ahead of Hurricane Erin, which will keep the rip current risk rather high today along the Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia beaches. The risk for life-threatening rip currents and dangerous surfing/swimming conditions linger through the rest of the week.

WMAR

Tropical Storm force winds are possible Wednesday evening through Thursday evening with northeast winds up to 40 mph and wind gusts around 50 mph. This will lead to large breaking waves around 8-12 ft and seas between 10-15 ft. This could capsize or damage vessels and create significant beach erosion and coastal flooding.

wmar

wmar

Stay out of the water and heed the advice from local beach patrol !

#StevieDanielsWX #Erin

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_