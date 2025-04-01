All about April

BALTIMORE — Today is the first day of April! Here is a preview of normal high/low temperatures and average monthly rainfall and snowfall values through the month of April. The normal high temperature at the beginning of the month increases from 61° to 72° in the Baltimore area. Average morning low temperatures go from 39° on April 1st to 48° on April 30th. The average rainfall value for the month is 3.39". Spring is a transitional period where we typically see warm, moist air moving north, which can collide with the lingering cold air from the winter season. These separate air masses can lead to significant temperature swings and atmospheric instability. This is why we see plenty of severe weather events in the Mid-Atlantic during the spring months.

This is no April Fool's joke... southerly winds brought the high temperature in Baltimore up to the record level of 86° on Monday afternoon (3/31). We tied the old record high temperature of 86° that was set back in 1998! The normal high temperature for the last day of March is 60°. This means we were 26° above average, which made it feel like mid-June!

WMAR

#StevieDanielsWX #April

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_