Air Quality Alert

Posted at 8:36 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 08:36:44-04

We have our first Air Quality Alert of the Ozone season and it's Code Orange.

What does Code Orange mean? It means that the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. If you have Asthma, other lung disease, heart disease, are elderly or a child you should limit your outdoor exposure.

Code Orange Response.jpg

Below are some other tips to help you maneuver safely through Code Orange.

If you plan on exercising, avoid doing it outside and that goes for everyone. Also, You should postpone both lawn care/maintenance and getting gasoline until after dusk.

Stay tuned!

