We have our first Air Quality Alert of the Ozone season and it's Code Orange.

What does Code Orange mean? It means that the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. If you have Asthma, other lung disease, heart disease, are elderly or a child you should limit your outdoor exposure.

Lynette Charles

Below are some other tips to help you maneuver safely through Code Orange.

If you plan on exercising, avoid doing it outside and that goes for everyone. Also, You should postpone both lawn care/maintenance and getting gasoline until after dusk.

