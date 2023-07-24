Afternoon thunderstorms on the strong to severe side

BALTIMORE — The humidity returns after a nice break this weekend. The extra humidity will give these afternoon showers the extra fuel they need to border on the strong to severe side.

Because of the extra storm fuel, it has prompted the Storm Prediction Center to place most of central and northeast Maryland under a marginal risk (1/5 level). The main threats will be heavy rain, strong winds, and some hail will be possible. The timing on the storms will pop up during the afternoon hours between 3pm to 7 pm this afternoon and evening.

Given the moisture content of the our airmass, the heavy rain could lead to some storms to cause some minor flooding issues around areas with poor drainage or in more urbanized areas.

Be sure to keep an eye to the sky.