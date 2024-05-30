Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Admiring the Aurora Borealis

The Northern Lights could be visible again this month!
northern.png
wmar
northern.png
Posted at 5:20 AM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 05:20:23-04

Some areas in the United States have another chance to see the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights)! The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Friday, May 31st through early June 1st. Solar flares could lead to G2 (moderate) solar storm conditions, creating a light show across North America.

This G2 storm isn’t anywhere close to what we experienced earlier this month, it could still lead to the northern lights being visible from New York to Idaho!

In order to see the Northern Lights, you need clear dark skies. Being in a rural area away from light pollution is key!

#StevieDanielsWX #NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018