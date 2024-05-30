Admiring the Aurora Borealis

Some areas in the United States have another chance to see the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights)! The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Friday, May 31st through early June 1st. Solar flares could lead to G2 (moderate) solar storm conditions, creating a light show across North America.

This G2 storm isn’t anywhere close to what we experienced earlier this month, it could still lead to the northern lights being visible from New York to Idaho!

In order to see the Northern Lights, you need clear dark skies. Being in a rural area away from light pollution is key!

