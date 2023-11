Above normal numbers in November

BALTIMORE — It may be November 9th, but it will be feeling more like mid-September today! Mother Nature may be a bit confused. Temperatures will rise well into the 70s and possibly nearing the old record high temperature of 78 degrees that was set back in 1994. You won't need the jacket this afternoon!

If you are eager to break out the sweaters for good, I have great news! After today, the temperature trend will be fairly consistent for the next several days, with highs remaining in the 50s.

