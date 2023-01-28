Abnormally warm January

BALTIMORE — We have seen that January started off warm but the trend has not shifted at all. Looking at the temperatures for the past 27 days, we have seen above average for 25 of those days. But where does this rank us for all time warmest January?

Currently, we are ranking at third warmest January as of January 26th with an average temperatures of 44.2 degrees. This places us solidly behind 1950 and 1932, which were warmer by a little over three degrees.

When we break down the individual numbers for average highs and lows it comes out to be 52.4 degrees and 35.9 degrees, respectively. For context, the monthly average high for January is 43.2 degrees and the monthly average low is 25.4 degrees. That is about 10 degrees warmer than the monthly average which is a scorcher in terms of winter!

When calculating the forecasted temperatures through the rest of the month, we can expect to be tied for 5th all time in warmest overall temperature for the month of January. The calculated average would be 43.7 degrees, again almost 10 degrees warmer than the average temperature of 34.3 degrees that is normally seen.

All data was sourced from the U.S. climate normals for 1991-2020 that was produced by the National Centers for Environmental Information, an organization under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.