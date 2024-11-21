A winter-like finish to the week!

BALTIMORE — An upper-level low pressure system will dominate the weather pattern through the start of the weekend- bringing a few flakes, gusty winds, and colder air! Get ready because temperatures will plummet overnight, into the low to mid-30s. However, when you factor in the blustery northwesterly wind, it will make it feel like the 20s early Friday morning! Grab all the warm layers because it will truly feel like winter!

