A Winter Blast From The Past...

Many folks probably remember the early-March winter storm back in 2015. This winter system impacted areas from northern Texas to Massachusetts on March 4-6th, 2015. Initially, this storm produced a mixture of rain and snow across the Mid-Atlantic in the morning hours of March 5th. By late-morning, upper-level divergence was present-leading to a moderate-heavy burst of snow across Maryland. The surface analysis of the event shows the pink hatched polygon stretched over north-central portions of Maryland, which means projected snowfall totals of 6" or greater was not out of the question on March 5th. Snow lingered through the afternoon before tapering off in the evening hours. Many schools and businesses across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern region closed on March 5th.

According to the National Weather Service, the winter storm brought impressive snowfall between 5-10" across the Mid-Atlantic region, especially north and west of the city. Snow totals along the Eastern Shore ranged anywhere form 5-8.5".

On the morning of March 6th, arctic air settled into the region. Dangerously cold wind chills values between 0° to -10° were felt across central Maryland and the Eastern Shore. Not only did the Mid-Atlantic receive a good dosing of snow and very cold wind chills, but a record low temperature of 10° was set at BWI on March 6th, 2015. This beat the old record of 13° that was set in 1901 and 1873!

This year on March 6th, temperatures are expected to climb WELL above normal, into the mid-70s! This means that highs will be about 20-25° warmer than average. We typically deal with temperatures in the mid-70s in mid-May.

It's all thanks to strong southwest wind gusts up to 40 mph at times. Make sure you hang on to your hat!

