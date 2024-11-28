A wet start to Thanksgiving Day!

Very thankful for the rain on this Thanksgiving Day morning because we desperately need it!

The 104th Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl is today and kickoff time is at 10 AM! You can watch it right here on WMAR 2 News. If you're heading out to Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson to cheer on Loyola and Calvert Hall, you will want the rain jacket on and the umbrella opened! Showers will linger through the late-morning hours, around kickoff time. The winds may make you wobble! Wind gusts up to 30-35 mph can be expected this afternoon.

wmar

The showers roll out of here just in time for you to feast with your family and friends this afternoon! High temperatures will warm up into the low to mid-50s.

wmar

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!

#StevieDanielsWX #TurkeyBowl #Thanksgiving

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_