A Weekend With A View

Blue skies smiling at me...
LYNX
Posted at 8:35 AM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 08:35:24-05

This weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and dry time! Highs will be stuck in the mid-40s thanks to a northwesterly wind flow! Despite all of the sunshine today, there will be an element of chill in the air as winds will be quite elevated, with gusts up to 25-30 mph at times. Don't forget to bundle up before taking the dog for a stroll!

Winds will begin to settle down into Sunday but temperatures may be a touch lower than today. All in all, it is a fabulous weekend to get those outdoor chores done! Keep the sunglasses with you!

Enjoy!

