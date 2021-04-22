A warm-up on the horizon....

Today is Earth Day. Earth Day is celebrated towards the end of April. Temperatures towards the end of April are supposed to be in the upper 60s to 70 degrees.

So you may be wondering: What on "Earth" is going on? (Pun intended).

Why do we have Freeze Warnings this morning and temps 10-15 degrees below normal?

Here's the answer: A powerful cold front pushed through yesterday afternoon, dropping temps rapidly in its wake.

Looking at the glass half full and counting our blessings....at least we didn't receive snow like our neighbors to the north did!

More good news is: There is a warm up coming! Seasonal temperatures will arrive by the weekend but even warmer temps will settle in by the beginning of next week and linger into the middle of the week.

By next Wednesday, highs will be near or at 80 degrees!

Stay tuned!

