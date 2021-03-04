Menu

A warm up is on the way!

Posted at 9:03 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 09:03:52-05

Get ready for a temperature roller coaster and whiplash!

Temperature Roller Coaster.jpg

Highs today will be seasonal after coming off a near 60 degree day yesterday. Tomorrow into the weekend, highs will be below normal in the mid 40s.

Next week is when high temps will be 10-15 degrees warmer in the low to mid 60s, which is apropos as Spring continues to draw closer and closer!

Next Week Highs.jpg

The warming trend will continue into the beginning of the following week.

Temperature Outlook.jpg

It will continue to stay dry with plenty of sunshine into next Wednesday as temps go up and down.

Inner Harbor.jpg

Don't forget your sunglasses!

Stay tuned!

