A warm-up is near

If you are tired of temps in the teens, 20s and 30s, then.....wait for it.....wait for it....keep reading because the low to mid 50s are making a return at a 7 Day Forecast near you!

With that said, you must get through snow, strong winds and dangerous wind chills before the 50s arrive.

Next Wednesday, as you are getting up and over the hump, is the day you will be rewarded with temperatures 10 degrees above normal.

The question is: how long will the 50s last?

Stay tuned!

