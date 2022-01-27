Watch
A warm-up is near

Posted at 9:47 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 09:47:13-05

If you are tired of temps in the teens, 20s and 30s, then.....wait for it.....wait for it....keep reading because the low to mid 50s are making a return at a 7 Day Forecast near you!

Current Temps.jpg

With that said, you must get through snow, strong winds and dangerous wind chills before the 50s arrive.

Winter Weather Headlines.jpg

Next Wednesday, as you are getting up and over the hump, is the day you will be rewarded with temperatures 10 degrees above normal.

7 DAY.jpg

The question is: how long will the 50s last?

Stay tuned!
