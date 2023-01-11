A warm January so far

The new year has started off on a warm note with every day since January 1st. But above average can mean that just one degree higher than our climate average is marked as an above average day.

Well, when we look at the numbers, on average each day was nearly 14 degrees warmer than our climate high average. The first few days were easily 20+ degrees warmer than normal and our last few days were closer to where we should be this time of year.

For context, our daytime average is 44 degrees in the first few days of January and 43 degrees after the 6th of January.

Unfortunately, if you are looking for cold air to return, the odds are not in your favor.

The Climate Prediction Center is still seeing signs of temperatures being on the warmer side over the almost next 2 weeks. So, the cold weather alludes us for a bit longer.

Winter is not over yet though so be sure to stick with us to keep you prepared for the next big weather maker! Stay tuned.