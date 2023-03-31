A very unsettled start to the weekend

BALTIMORE — Saturday is looking to be very unsettled as a potent spring storm system will move through during the day. We can expect to see some rain, a few rumbles of thunder, and very strong winds as the cold front begins to race through our area.

First, we talk about the severe weather potential. Rain will blend in from Friday during the overnight hours but the wet weather will pick up in intensity as we see a stronger push of warm and moist air during Saturday morning. This is where we could see some thunderstorms pop up, creating gusty winds under the stronger cells. The storms will march from west to east starting around Frederick county by 7 am and exiting to the eastern shore and Delaware by noon. This dry slot will allow for some brief sunshine that will allow us to become unstable again giving us just enough of a boost to pick up another round of storms as the cold front begins to drag through. The timing on these storms will be around 3-7 and move through similar to the first round.

The high winds will follow with the cold front, so as the second round of storms begins to swing through they will be accompanied by very gusty winds that could reach up to 60 mph. This has prompted the National Weather Service to place most of our viewing area under the high wind watch that begins at noon and lasts until midnight. As these winds begin to pick up and strong storm cells that produce extra winds will just add to the damaging winds, almost as if were a booster.

Given this situation, it is best to prepare now by bringing in your light objects such as trash cans, and securing down light items like trampolines. This way they do not become projectiles that can cause damage or injury.

Be sure to stay weather aware with Maryland's Most Accurate Weather team online!