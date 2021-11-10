A variety of weather for Veterans Day

We will start off with plenty of sunshine for Veterans Day before clouds take over during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs are still expected to be above normal, in the mid to upper-60s for most! We are typically supposed to be in the upper-50s for this time of year...this means temperatures are expected to be around 5-10° above normal.

Sunshine decreases throughout the day as a potent cold front approaches the area from the west. The bulk of Veterans Day will be dry but some pre-frontal showers may invade areas north and west of the city shortly before midnight. Model guidance shows the heavier rain moving through central Maryland after midnight through late Friday morning. Within some of the heavier rain that slides through, you may hear embedded rumbles of thunder.

As of right now, rainfall totals of .50-1" are possible with higher amounts more likely to the north and west of the city. The threat for flooding appears minimal at this time.

In addition to the potential for rain and thunder, southerly winds will turn gusty ahead of the cold front. We may feel gusts up to 35 mph at times overnight, especially over the Bay and along the Eastern Shore. If you plan to travel during that time, have your windshield wipers going and keep both hands on the wheel!

