A toasty feel to the end of the week

BALTIMORE — This new work week started off on a bit of a brisk note thanks to the clear skies and winds out of the north but we are eyeing a warm-up that will flip the switch on us and bring in much warmer temperatures by the end of the week.

For context, daytime temperatures this time of year average around 65 degrees but thanks to this large high pressure system building in we can see those jump up to 10 degrees higher than normal.

WMAR

Forecast highs for this week climb back into the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. This would have us ranging between 10-15 degrees above average meaning that we feel more like late September than late October.

We will see this high pressure system build in from the southeast and change our wind flow to a more southerly pattern. This south wind coupled with mostly sunny skies will let us build up that warmth that we see at the end of the week and even blend into our weekend.

Be sure to get outside and soak up all the sunshine!