A Taste of Summer...

A warm front lifts northward today, allowing winds to veer out of the south. This will draw in the summer-like warmth today and tomorrow. Here is your Wednesday checklist!

So, here are 2 Things 2 Know for the Next 2 Days...

#1: Temperatures will climb into the 80s today and tomorrow. It will also feel a bit muggy thanks to dew point values climbing into the low-60s.

#2: An isolated strong storm is possible today, northwest of the Baltimore metro near the Mason Dixon line. The Storm Prediction Center has placed NW Carroll county under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for today. Damaging wind and hail will be the primary threats.

There will be another opportunity for showers and storms and that will take place Thursday afternoon. This is due to cold front crossing the Mid-Atlantic region. Locally strong storms are possible on Thursday. The SPC placed the entire area under a level 1 risk. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts, hail, and periods of heavy rainfall.

The cold front will not only produce showers and storms on Thursday, BUT it will knock temperatures down just in time to wrap up the work week. Temperatures will only top out in the low-70s Friday afternoon.

