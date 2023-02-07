A taste of spring

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the eastern half of the country will experience above-average temperatures over the next 6-10 days! The 6-10 day temperature outlook indicates that Maryland and the northeastern region have a very likely chance of dealing with well above normal temperatures. However, from the west coast to the Rockies, below normal temperatures are more likely for the next week.

wmar

Mother Nature is giving us a little taste of spring mid/late-week! Temperatures will soar into the low-60s across Maryland from Wednesday-Friday. Temperatures will be anywhere from 15-20° above normal! This will feel like late-March and early-April. The spring-like warmth comes before a dip in the temperature department this weekend. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will trend more seasonal, in the upper-40s.

wmar

wmar

#Spring #StayTuned #StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & Tik Tok: stevie_daniels_