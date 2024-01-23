A taste of early-spring

I don't think Mother Nature knows what time of year it is as it will be feeling more like early-spring later this week. The 6-10 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows a 50-60% chance of above normal temperatures across the state of Maryland.

The normal high temperature for late-January is 43° in Baltimore...we are projected to be about 15-20° above that on Thursday and Friday! This is all thanks to a warm front lifting north of the area- generating a persistent southwesterly wind flow. The last time temperatures hit 60° was on December 15th, 2023.

Enjoy it while it lasts because temperatures take a tumble throughout the weekend!

