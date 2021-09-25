A Sun-Sational Weekend!

The 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's takes place from 12-4 pm today in Ellicott City and high pressure will keep us dry!

There is a weak cold front I am tracking that is off to our west BUT it will be quite moisture starved. This frontal boundary may generate an isolated shower or two across western Maryland, but central Maryland will remain rain-free with some passing clouds through the late-afternoon/evening hours. I am giving you the green light to tackle that yardwork! Bright skies will be the big story for Sunday with a noticeable northwest breeze in the wake of the front passing off to our east! Temperatures are expected to rise to seasonable levels, in the mid-70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

I know many folks will be heading to the Royal Farms Arena for the Guns N' Roses tour at 7 pm! Skies will be clear during the time of the concert so no need to bring the rain gear with you. You might want to take the jacket with you as temperatures will drop into the low to mid-60s by the time you leave the concert.

