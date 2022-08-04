A steamy & sizzlin' day!

https://twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX/status/1555154014320328705?s=20&t=8w0YVcXZ0gEoTxAZIs0tjQ

Today will be the hottest day of the week! Heat Advisories go into effect from 11 AM - 8 PM for the entire viewing area. Heat index values may approach 105°! Extreme heat is the #1 weather-related killer globally, so make sure to stay hydrated and check on others!

WMAR

Heat indices between 90-105° can negatively impact you if you are not finding ways to stay cool. Fatigue, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke are all possible.

WMAR

Here are some safety tips:

WMAR

Also, take advantage of the pools and cooling centers around the area! They are listed on our website: www.wmar2news.com

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram: stevie_daniels_