A steamy & sizzlin' day!

Dangerous heat is expected...
Good Morning Maryland Weather
Posted at 7:41 AM, Aug 04, 2022
Today will be the hottest day of the week! Heat Advisories go into effect from 11 AM - 8 PM for the entire viewing area. Heat index values may approach 105°! Extreme heat is the #1 weather-related killer globally, so make sure to stay hydrated and check on others!

Heat indices between 90-105° can negatively impact you if you are not finding ways to stay cool. Fatigue, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke are all possible.

Here are some safety tips:

Also, take advantage of the pools and cooling centers around the area! They are listed on our website: www.wmar2news.com

#StevieDanielsWX

