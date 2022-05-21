A Steamy Saturday

Today is the day! The 147th Preakness Stakes is underway at Pimlico Race Course! It will be a HOT and HUMID one with highs in the mid-90s and heat indices approaching 100°! We have the opportunity to tie/break the record high of 96° that was set back in 1934! That is an 88 year-old record! This is looking to be one of the hottest Preakness weekends in nearly 30 years!

Here are some ways that you can beat the heat at the race track:

Don't worry, this heat won't last long... a cold front slides through on Sunday, knocking down the heat and giving us below normal temperatures for the beginning of the work week! We will start off in the 70s and lower humidity!

