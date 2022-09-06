A soggy start

The kids will be singing in the rain this morning as they head out to the bus stop! A shield of moderate to heavy rain along with embedded rumbles of thunder is lifting northeastward this morning. You will definitely need the rain gear before leaving the house!

The heavier rain should exit our western communities by mid-morning, but will probably continue to linger over the I-95 corridor through midday. There will be a brief lull in the rain activity later this afternoon before some isolated showers/thunder develop later this evening.

Flash Flood Watches remain in effect for the Baltimore metro, Anne Arundel county, and areas to the north west until 2 PM. Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3" are expected with locally higher amounts possible. Rainfall rates of 1-2" per hour are possible, so instances of flash flooding may occur if heavier rain continues to fall over flood-prone/low-lying areas.

