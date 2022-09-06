Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

A soggy start

Flash Flood Watches in effect...
Good Morning Maryland Weather
Posted at 5:12 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 06:25:59-04

The kids will be singing in the rain this morning as they head out to the bus stop! A shield of moderate to heavy rain along with embedded rumbles of thunder is lifting northeastward this morning. You will definitely need the rain gear before leaving the house!

bus.JPG

The heavier rain should exit our western communities by mid-morning, but will probably continue to linger over the I-95 corridor through midday. There will be a brief lull in the rain activity later this afternoon before some isolated showers/thunder develop later this evening.

8.JPG
11.JPG

Flash Flood Watches remain in effect for the Baltimore metro, Anne Arundel county, and areas to the north west until 2 PM. Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3" are expected with locally higher amounts possible. Rainfall rates of 1-2" per hour are possible, so instances of flash flooding may occur if heavier rain continues to fall over flood-prone/low-lying areas.

RAIN1.JPG

#StaySafe #StayDry

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018