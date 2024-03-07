A soggy & spring-like start to Meteorological Spring!

BALTIMORE — The month of March started off soggy and spring-like! The monthly average rainfall value is 4.01" and so far, BWI has already measured close to half of that (1.89").

Since March 1st, Baltimore experienced four days with measurable rain. The highest rainfall totals were measured on March 2nd, with a little over 1" recorded. Normally, Baltimore should see around 0.72" of rain from March 1st - 7th. Because we more than doubled that, rainfall totals are 1.17" above normal.

