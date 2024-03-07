Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

A soggy & spring-like start to Meteorological Spring!

March stats...
Good Morning Maryland Thursday Weather - Stevie Daniels
rain2.png
Posted at 8:34 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 08:34:14-05

BALTIMORE — The month of March started off soggy and spring-like! The monthly average rainfall value is 4.01" and so far, BWI has already measured close to half of that (1.89").

Since March 1st, Baltimore experienced four days with measurable rain. The highest rainfall totals were measured on March 2nd, with a little over 1" recorded. Normally, Baltimore should see around 0.72" of rain from March 1st - 7th. Because we more than doubled that, rainfall totals are 1.17" above normal.

rain1.png

#StevieDanielsWX #Rain #Showers #MeteorologicalSpring #Spring

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018