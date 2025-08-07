Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

A smoky veil over Maryland

Moderate air quality through the rest of the week...
Good Morning Maryland Thursday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Good Morning Maryland Thursday Weather - Stevie Daniels
smoke1.jpg
Posted

Smoke from the intense wildfires in Canada continues to funnel into the region, creating a smoky veil across Maryland. This is impacting air quality statewide.

smoke.jpg

The AQI in Baltimore of 84, puts us in the higher range of Moderate air quality today. While this means that the air is generally acceptable, it could pose risks for some people, especially those who are very sensitive to particle pollution. It may create mild respiratory symptoms and irritation so make sure you use caution and limit your activity level outside if you can.

TODAY.jpg

The smoke is being carried by a noticeable easterly breeze, with wind gusts around 20 mph a times. Thankfully, there will be clouds and an onshore breeze that will help keep ozone levels in check. However, areas that see more sunshine could encounter higher concentrations of smoke that mixes down towards the surface.

WIND.jpg

The smoke plume will leave us with ozone levels in the low Moderate range on Friday before the air quality greatly improves this weekend! We will continue to bring you the latest and provide updates if the smoke plume shifts.

smoke2.jpg

#StevieDanielsWX #Wildfire #Smoke

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft