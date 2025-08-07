A smoky veil over Maryland

Smoke from the intense wildfires in Canada continues to funnel into the region, creating a smoky veil across Maryland. This is impacting air quality statewide.

The AQI in Baltimore of 84, puts us in the higher range of Moderate air quality today. While this means that the air is generally acceptable, it could pose risks for some people, especially those who are very sensitive to particle pollution. It may create mild respiratory symptoms and irritation so make sure you use caution and limit your activity level outside if you can.

The smoke is being carried by a noticeable easterly breeze, with wind gusts around 20 mph a times. Thankfully, there will be clouds and an onshore breeze that will help keep ozone levels in check. However, areas that see more sunshine could encounter higher concentrations of smoke that mixes down towards the surface.

The smoke plume will leave us with ozone levels in the low Moderate range on Friday before the air quality greatly improves this weekend! We will continue to bring you the latest and provide updates if the smoke plume shifts.

