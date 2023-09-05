A sizzlin' start to September...

BALTIMORE — As Nelly would say, "It's getting hot in here!" We are kicking off September on a sizzlin' note! The heat has been the top story in Baltimore since Sunday. Heat is the number one weather-related killer globally, so this should be taken very seriously. High temperatures hit the upper-90s on Sunday and Monday-breaking the old record high numbers at the BWI Airport. Temperatures will climb to 100° today and tomorrow, so the record-breaking warmth continues. This is 17° above normal for this time of year in early September.

But don't let the thermometer fool you, it could feel like 104° today and 106° tomorrow during the mid to late-afternoon hours.

Here are tips on how you can beat the heat to keep you and your family safe:

