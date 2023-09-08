A scorching start to September

BALTIMORE — The heat dome was one for the record book as it shattered records for most of the week. This unusual high pressure system stuck over top of us and really put us under some intense heat that we usually see during the summer months.

WMAR

Out of the seven days so far this month, six of them had daytime highs that are above average for September. For reference, the average high temperature for the first ten days of September ranges between 84 to 82 degrees and our daytime highs were in the upper 90s and even 100 degrees at one point.

WMAR

The high temperatures were knocking down daily records every day as the heat dome stuck over us. Sunday it had surpassed the daily high of 97 degrees set back in 1898 by one, with Monday and Tuesday both smashing theirs by three. Wednesday was similarly as hot but we separated this day to fully get a grasp of just how hot it was. On Wednesday, we topped out at 100 degrees around 3:30 pm to tie the second all-time highest temperature recorded in the month of September. That 100-degree temperature was recorded just about 40 years ago on September 11th. As for the all-time high, it was set on September 7th, 1881, and was 101 degrees. This puts us in very rare territory, as every other 100+ degree temperature recorded has occurred in the months of June, July, and August.

WMAR

As for the length of this heat wave, this has been tied for the second longest at five days long for temperatures at 98 degrees or hotter. The other two times were in the month of July 2020 and 1993. The longest heat wave was back in August of 1900 when it saw a temperature of 98 degrees or higher for six straight days.

While we still face another day in the 90s for Friday, we are not expected to get anywhere near 98 degrees meaning we will not be inching near the record longest.

Stay cool and safe Maryland!