A record high at BWI!

Felt like summer!
Posted at 5:39 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 05:39:41-05

Mother Nature is confused because it truly felt like summertime yesterday! Yesterday, the high temperature recorded at BWI was 81°! This beats the old record of 77° that was set back in 2020.

Cooler Canadian air is ushering in from the north, knocking temperatures down to more seasonal levels. Wake-up temperatures are starting off between 10-20° cooler than yesterday morning!

High temperatures today will struggle to hit 60°. For the folks who love the fall-like temperatures, you will love today! Just make sure to wear the sunglasses, the thicker jacket, and the long pants when heading to the polls!

