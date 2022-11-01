A new month called November

Most locations picked up anywhere from 0.25-0.50" of rain across central Maryland yesterday. The total amount of rain measured at the BWI airport throughout the month of October, was 4.66". This is nearly 0.75" more than our normal monthly value of 3.94".

We are officially entering the last month of Meteorological Fall on a drier note! Let's take a look at the trends! Soon enough, our normal daily morning low temperatures will drop from 41° to 33° by the end of the month! The daily average high temperature for November 1st is 63°, BUT on November 30th, the daily average high temperature will be 52°. The average monthly amount of rainfall is 3.13" with an average monthly snowfall amount of 0.10".

Daylight Saving time ends this Sunday, November 6th at 2 AM. It is almost time to "fall back"! Don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour before heading to bed Saturday night!

There is so much to look forward to, so why not count it all down! Thanksgiving is only 23 days away and Black Friday is in 24 days! In 54 days, it will be Christmas and New Year's Eve is just 60 days away. It will all be here before we know it!

